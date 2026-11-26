Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a trip down memory lane. She recalled her 'Saathiya' days by posting a throwback picture with the beloved Bollywood pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

On Thursday, she took to her official Insta account and uploaded a couple of old stills posing with SRK and Kajol.

She captioned the post, "Found this old picture from the time I was shooting for Saathiya. (Red heart emoji) And yes… that’s Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol ! (Kiss faced emoji) Looking at old pictures like this always makes me realise how many beautiful little moments life quietly collects along the way. (sic)."

"Some memories you almost forget… until a photograph brings them right back. (Sparkles emoji) Do you remember this phase of Saathiya? (Red heart emoji)," Devoleena added.

Refreshing your memory, Shah Rukh and Kajol made a special appearance in the popular Star Plus television serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' back in December 2015. These two were accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as they promoted their film 'Dilwale'.

Devoleena, who rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in the show, keeps engaging with her Insta Family with various updates.

In October, Devoleena defended a woman’s choice of keeping Karwa Chauth for her husband.

Sharing her views on Karwa Chauth, she wrote on her handle, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful ladies celebrating today. I’ve never kept a Karwa Chauth fast because, in Bengali and Assamese cultures, it isn’t a tradition. We may not have every ritual, but we celebrate so many festivals with all our hearts. So why not Karwa Chauth? Honestly, I do feel like keeping it someday. But I’m scared I won’t be able to manage a whole day without water. I fast every Monday and sometimes on Ekadashi, but water fasting? That’s a different story! But that’s not even the point. I genuinely feel that for many couples, this is a love language. I’ve seen women celebrate it happily, and today, so many husbands fast alongside their wives. So why bring feminism, patriarchy and judgment into someone else’s celebration? You don’t believe in it? Don’t celebrate it”.

--IANS

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