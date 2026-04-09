Pakistan: Locals in Karachi living in fear amid increasing gun violence incidents

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Pakistan's Karachi continues to grapple with gun violence incidents, with nine people, including three women and teenage boys, injured in stray bullet incidents over a span of three days, local media reported citing officials and residents. People of Karachi have expressed fear and frustration, stressing that they feel vulnerable to street criminals and gun firing.

Daily incidents of indiscriminate firing have left people unsafe on roads and inside their homes in Karachi despite police's claim that crime has decreased in the city, Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.. Police said investigation is being conducted to find out the circumstances of the attacks.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Ayan was critically injured in a shooting incident near Ghaus Pak Road in Karachi. In the second incident, 45-year-old Sherina was injured in a shooting incident in Baldia. In the third incident, 52-year-old Jamila Begum was injured after gunfire at Al-Azam Square in Liaquatabad 10.

In a separate incident, 27-year-old Bilal Ahmed was injured in a shooting incident in North Karachi and 12-year-old Muzammil was injured in Chakiwara.

In yet another incident, 30-year-old Murtaza was shot in Gabol Town of Karachi while 28-year-old Nauman suffered injuries in Chakiwara. 74-year-old Naseer was injured in gunfire incident in Karachi's Paposh Nagar. 39-year-old Najma was injured in Orangi Town of Karachi.

The firing incidents in Karachi took place between April 4-6. According to police, all victims were hit by bullets coming from unknown directions, The Express Tribune reported.

Critics said that police has failed to stop the use of firearms in Karachi, resulting in common people facing the consequences.

In November last year, Pakistan's Karachi reported over 4,700 street crimes, according to the data released by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the report, 160 incidents involved vehicle thefts and snatching, while there were 3143 cases of motorcycle thefts in November. Armed robbers also snatched mobile phones from 1403 people at gunpoint, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 15 cases of extortion were reported in Karachi. The city also reported 39 incidents of murder and other violent crimes in November.

--IANS

akl/as