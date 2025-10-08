October 08, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur resigns on Imran Khan's directive

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur resigns on Imran Khan's directive

Islamabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced that he was resigning from office on the instructions given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, local media reported.

While announcing the decision, Gandapur said that he would "fully support the new Chief Minister" and continue working for the province under the guidance of PTI's leadership, Pakistan's leading media outlet Samaa TV reported.

"I am resigning from the chief ministership on the orders of the founder of PTI. I will fully support the new CM in every way possible," Gandapur was quoted as saying by the provincial media.

The decision comes after internal discussions happened within the PTI leadership, which recently decided to make changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial administration to strengthen government and in line with objectives of the party.

Party sources have indicated that Imran Khan personally asked Gandapur to resign to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership and ensure that PTI's provincial government continues to function with stability and focus.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has said that Sohail Afridi has been nominated as new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM. He said that PTI founder had asked Gandapur to step down, saying that the decision was in his own best interest, Pakistan-based The News International reported. "We expect Sohail Afridi to guide and advise the federal government on these matters," said Raja.

The development comes amid reports of internal rifts within PTI as Gandapur and Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan recently levelled allegations against each other. In order to reduce tensions, Imran Khan instructed Gandapur and Aleema Khan to not make public remarks, The News International reported.

Earlier, Gandapur had warned Imran Khan about "vloggers" trying to create divisions in the PTI and promoting Aleema Khan as party's chairperson and even PM.

In a video message shared on social media, Gandapur alleged that Aleema Khan failed to control vloggers and actively backed their campaign. He said that he conveyed to Imran Khan that columnist Hafeezullah Niazi, a relative of Imran Khan, was writing articles portraying Aleema Khan as PTI chairperson and PM.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Yunus’s legacy of favouritism has left Bangladesh with fragile economy: AL (File image)

Yunus’s legacy of favouritism has left Bangladesh with fragile economy: AL

Rolls-Royce eyes India as ‘home market’ during UK PM Starmer’s visit

Rolls-Royce eyes India as ‘home market’ during UK PM Starmer’s visit

China relies on reverse-engineered US military technologies: Report (File, representational image)

China relies on reverse-engineered US military technologies: Report

Ammy Virk, Sarjun Mehta, Sonam Bajwa & others mourn the loss Rajvir Jawanda

Ammy Virk, Sarjun Mehta, Sonam Bajwa & others mourn the loss Rajvir Jawanda

First look posters of Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' released

First look posters of Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' released

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur resigns on Imran Khan's directive

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur resigns on Imran Khan's directive

Navi Mumbai airport is a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations: Gautam Adani

Navi Mumbai airport is a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations: Gautam Adani

‘Quality all-rounder’ Nitish Kumar Reddy’s development a focus in medium-term plans, says India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of second Test in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit IANS file photo

2nd Test: ‘Quality all-rounder’ Nitish’s development a focus in medium-term plans, says ten Doeschate

PM Modi has visions for women-led financial inclusion, digital India: Exhibitors at GFF

PM Modi has visions for women-led financial inclusion, digital India: Exhibitors at GFF

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana lights up houses in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana lights up houses in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur