Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) As Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna embark on a new journey as 'Mr and Mrs' after getting hitched in a traditional ceremony, VD's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, addressed Rashmika as his 'Vadina' (sister-in-law) in a sweet social media post.

Posting some more photos from the dreamy wedding on his official Instagram handle, Anand wrote, "There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react.(sic)"

Expressing his joy at gaining someone as positive and compassionate as Rashmika as his sister-in-law, Anand went on to add, "Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!"

The primary photo from the post dropped by Anand on his IG had him smiling at the camera as he hugged the newlyweds, VD and Rashmika.

After that, he uploaded a still of Rashmika and Vijay indulging in a fun wedding ritual.

The lovebirds chose traditional South Indian attire for their big day as they reportedly tied the knot according to both Kodava and Telugu customs.

In the love-struck photos dropped by the couple on social media, Rashmika is seen looking like someone straight out of a dream in a stunning traditional orange silk saree adorned with intricate gold detailing. She completed her regal bridal look with temple jewellery, layered gold necklaces, and bangles. For the hair, the 'Pushpa' actress decided to keep those long tresses open and decorated them with fresh flowers.

Complimenting his lady love, Vijay was all handsome as a classic South Indian groom wearing a traditional veshti and angavastram, exuding sheer elegance. He was also seen wearing some gold jewellery as part of the ensemble.

Both the bride and groom looked extremely elated on their special day, with joy palpable in their eyes.

--IANS

pm/