February 26, 2026 8:33 PM हिंदी

PGTI NexGen 2026: Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory

Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

Faridabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Abhishek Kumar produced a tournament low score, a sublime bogey-free eight-under 64 in the third and final round, to register a sensational come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday.

The Panchkula-based 24-year-old Abhishek Kumar (72-73-64), who was overnight tied 10th and eight shots off the lead, delivered eight birdies in the last round, including five on the trot, to outshine all his rivals as he ended the week with a tournament total of seven-under 209. The two-shot triumph accounted for Abhishek’s maiden professional win.

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal (69-68-74), the overnight leader by five shots, carded a 74 in round three to finish second at a total of five-under 211 at the NexGen season-opener. Jujhar Singh (72) took third place at two-under 214.

Abhishek Kumar found the edge of the green with his tee shots on four occasions on the Par-4 holes to set up birdies. Besides driving it to perfection, Abhishek also kept landing his iron shots and wedges close to the pins. After an early birdie on the second, he came up with five consecutive birdies from the seventh to the 11th and finally added two more birdies on the 16 th and 17th.

The Round Two leader, Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, made an eagle and a birdie on Thursday but also conceded a bogey and two double-bogeys that saw his challenge fade away.

Abhishek said, “My aim at the start of the day was to shoot a five-under to give myself a chance. But after that run of five consecutive birdies in the middle of the round, followed by a great par save on the 12th, I gained in confidence and sensed a good opportunity of winning. Following the birdies on the 16 th and 17th, I knew that I had to only make par on the 18th to win, and I managed to do that. My driving, iron shots, and chipping were just outstanding.

“After my poor performance at the DP World PGTI Qualifying School in January, this win gives me a lot of self-belief. I would like to thank my sponsor, Tushar Narang, for all his support,” he said.

--IANS

bsk/

