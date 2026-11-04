November 04, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Pakistan infiltrating militants, causing instability in Afghanistan: Taliban

Pakistan infiltrating militants, causing instability in Afghanistan: Taliban (File Image)

Pretoria, Nov 4 (IANS) Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of backing and training groups involved in cross-border infiltration. Earlier, India, Iran and several Western nations have also made similar allegations about Pakistan-based elements supporting terrorist groups and causing violence and instability beyond its borders, a report has detailed

According to the Taliban, 41 militants were killed and 62 others were captured by Afghan forces in Nuristan. All were allegedly linked to ISIS-linked groups and backed by the Pakistani authorities, a report in South Africa-based Independent Online (IOL) detailed.

In a statement on September 29, the Taliban Defence Ministry said its operation against armed opponents in Nuristan's Kamdesh district had concluded, with the killing of 41 people and the arrest of 62 others. The Taliban said the fighters had entered Kamdesh from across the border with Pakistan’s military regime's backing, 'Afghanistan International' reported.

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has said that the attempted infiltration was conducted under "direct guidance and cooperation" of the Pakistani military. Taliban has also accused Pakistan of causing instability in Afghanistan by facilitating the recruitment and arming of militants in Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan faced allegations of allowing groups like Haqqani Network, Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to operate and carry out attacks when US forces were deployed in Afghanistan. The then-US Joint Chiefs Chairman Admiral Mike Mullen said, "The Haqqani network, for one, acts as a veritable arm of Pakistan’s intelligence."

For years, India has blamed Pakistan for cross-border terrorism, infiltrating militants into Jammu and Kashmir and backing those carrying out attacks across the country. India has also presented evidence to the international community which shows involvement of Pakistani state actors.

Similarly, Iran has accused Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), of backing militants, citing what it says is clear evidence of the ISI's role in training and facilitating attacks across the country. Iran has demanded decisive action from Pakistan against terrorist groups operating on its soil, the report in IOL mentioned.

Iran also warned that it would take action if Pakistan did not act against the militant group Jaish al Adl. Iranian Revolutionary Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, "Pakistan’s government knows where they are, and they are supported by Pakistan’s security forces, according to the report. European authorities have also voiced concerns about Pakistan serving as a haven for international terrorist groups.

"The irony is that Pakistan is now facing allegations of infiltrating militants into Afghanistan, a country it previously portrayed as a source of terrorism. The Pakistani government established what critics describe as a militant ecosystem, using extremist groups as strategic instruments against neighbouring countries. However, this very network of militancy has increasingly turned against Pakistan itself," the report concluded.

--IANS

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