Pakistan: In yet another honour killing, couple shot dead in Sindh

Islamabad, Oct 23 (IANS) A couple who got married of their own choice were killed in a passenger coach on the National Highway near the VIG Gate in Sukkur district of Pakistan's Sindh province, with the police saying the killings were committed under the pretext of honour, local media reported on Friday.

The victims were reportedly heading to Karachi when they were shot dead. According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on the couple and tried to flee, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported. After receiving information, Baiji Sharif police reached the site of the incident and arrested two suspects, Abdul Malik Samejo and Abdul Hanan Samejo, along with a repeater shotgun, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

The deceased were identified as Sidra Samejo and Deedar Sheikh, and their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said that the killings were committed in the name of honour, and further investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances.

A free-will affidavit dated September 28, 2026, identified a woman named Sidra, who mentioned details regarding her previous marriage to a man named Abdul Hanan. In the document, she alleged that her former husband mistreated her and gave her a divorce through triple talaq in 2024.

After her divorce, Sidra's relatives pressurised her to get married to another person against her wishes. In the document, Sidra Samejo stated that she married Deedar Ali in April 2026 and the marriage was as per her own choice and said she feared threats from relatives, including her former husband and other family members.

Earlier on September 21, an 18-year-old woman who recently got married was allegedly killed by her brother in Orangi town in Pakistan's Karachi.

According to Mominabad SHO Shahbaz Yusuf, the deceased, identified as Zarqa Bibi, got married of her own choice around three weeks ago and started living with her husband. Yusuf said her family found her and convinced her to return home for a formal wedding ceremony, Dawn reported.

He said Zarqa Bibi came back to her parents' home on Sunday night, where her brother killed her and fled. The body of the deceased was taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the suspect has been identified as Safeer Khan and are conducting raids to arrest him.

--IANS

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