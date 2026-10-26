Pakistan: Imposition of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exposes administrative failure

Islamabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan government's imposition of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has showcased administrative failure, weakened provincial autonomy and the military's increased intervention, a report has detailed. The decision to impose an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not only about security concerns, it detailed.

"The civil-military hybrid government may have quelled the potential political trouble for it, but it has given rise to several problems, concerns, and doubts — all being detrimental to Pakistan’s democracy and stability. The political opposition over the prolonged imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan could have been handled properly," a report in leading Sri Lankan media outlet 'Daily Mirror' stated.

"But the use of the emergency has exposed the administrative failure, weakened provincial autonomy and increased intervention by the military. It would be very difficult for the Islamabad government to convince its people and the international community of the genuineness of the security crisis and to justify the removal of a politically inconvenient but elected government," it added.

Pakistan government's decision removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government. Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has continuously witnessed militant violence. However, the Pakistan government has failed to provide evidence of the threats posed by alleged collusion between the Imran Khan-founded party and militants. Pakistan federal government's decision came as PTI supporters were holding a long march to Islamabad demanding the release of Imran Khan and restoration of constitutional supremacy.

"Interestingly, the demand for the restoration of constitutional supremacy is a direct challenge to the Pakistani army’s political authority, institutional autonomy, and its growing influence over the civilian government. This assumes huge significance if one takes a look at the 27th Constitutional Amendment of November 2025. It questions the concentration of political and military authority under Munir’s leadership, as he has managed to evade civilian and judicial accountability," the report stated.

Pakistan army has taken control of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration, citing concerns over security. However, now the army has the responsibility to ensure that violence and military activities are checked to justify its decision to impose an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the same time, the decision to suspend Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's elected government will likely increase confrontation between PTI supporters and Pakistan's civil-military regime. Furthermore, it will increase the volatility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the political instability that Pakistan has been facing, according to the report.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari has condemned the Pakistan government's decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it as a "coup disguised as emergency."

"Strongly condemn the arrest of the only mandated Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and of Junaid Akbar. This coup disguised as emergency or Governor rule has squashed the only little bit of democracy left in Pakistan. Further instability and collateral damage to follow. The regime must be feeling very proud," Bukhari wrote on X.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan also condemned the imposition of emergency and Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing the federal government's decision as a "political mistake and undemocratic." He emphasised that there is no disagreement on eliminating terrorism; however, the fight against terrorism cannot be used as justification to suppress the voice of the people, achieve political objectives and restrict the constitutional authority of the province.

"We strongly condemn the imposition of emergency in the province in the strongest terms and completely reject this action. This is an extremely alarming and grave political mistake and an undemocratic measure — the people will never accept such actions against their rights," Khan posted on X.

--IANS

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