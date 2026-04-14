Pakistan: Girl raped on pretext of job in Punjab province

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) In yet another shocking crime detail emerging from Pakistan, a young girl in Chenab Nagar city of Punjab province was allegedly raped by a man, who lured her to a house with a job offer on social media, local media reported.

As per the details reported by local media, a young girl was contacted by a resident of the same town on social media. The suspect allegedly told the young girl that he was living outside Pakistan and needed a maid to take care of his mother, who was residing in Chenab Nagar, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The suspect promised the girl a handsome salary, on which she agreed to meet him. The suspect allegedly picked up the victim in a car and took her to a house on Sahiwal Road. Three of his accomplices also sat in the car.

After taking her to the house, the man allegedly raped the girl at gunpoint and the other accused locked the room from the outside and stood guard. The accused released the girl following the incident.

The police has registered a case and launched a probe after the girl's aunt filed a complaint. So far, none of the accused has been arrested.

Last month, four men allegedly gang raped a woman in a van that moved around the Baga Sheikhan area which comes under the jurisdiction of Rawat police in Pakistan's Punjab province.

A police spokesperson said special teams have been set up to arrest the accused and raids were being conducted. He further mentioned that victim's medical examination has been conducted, Dawn reported.

The victim's mother filed an FIR with the police, stating that her 19-year-old daughter, who has been married for five years, went to the market to buy clothes for her children for Eid. After reaching Chak Beli Morr, she boarded a wagon to go to Rawat Bazaar.

During the journey, the conductor allegedly closed the door and turned the vehicle back towards Chak Beli Road. According to the FIR, the conductor overpowered the victim after she raised an alarm. The van then moved towards Chak Beli Road, where she was made to board another van by one individual, while the driver was identified as “S”.

The accused then took the victim to the Baga Sheikhan area, where they stopped near a house and tried to forcibly take her inside, Dawn reported. As per the FIR, another accomplice was called to the spot. Thereafter, all four accused allegedly took turns to assault her in the vehicle while driving on different roads around Baga Sheikhan. Later, they dropped the victim near Chak Beli Morr.

The complainant stated that the accused threatened her daughter and recorded her video. Police has lodged a case and started a probe into the matter.

--IANS

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