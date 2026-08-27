Pakistan: Concerns grow over safety standards after death of 15 newborns at Islamabad hospital

Islamabad, Aug 27 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) on Thursday said that the deaths of at least 15 newborn babies at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad cannot be dismissed as a mere fire incident, raising serious questions over newborn care, staffing and the hospital’s safety arrangements.

The remarks came after 15 newborn babies died when a massive fire broke out in the Gynaecology ward of the PIMS, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting officials familiar with the tragic incident.

“According to international neonatal care standards, a 1:1 nursing care ratio is recommended for each baby in intensive care, 1:2 in high dependency, and 1:4 in special care. In this context, it is essential to clarify how many of the 15 babies at PIMS required what level of care and whether the assigned staff was truly adequate for them,” HRC said, expressing grave concern over the tragedy.

The rights body demanded that the investigation not be limited to the cause of the fire, while calling for a comparative record of the required and present doctors, nurses, and technical staff, along with an independent review of fire safety, emergency evacuation, and rescue arrangements.

“If negligence at any level, staff shortage, or safety lapses are proven, the responsible individuals be identified, and accountability ensured,” It further stressed.

Referring to the information emerging regarding fire safety arrangements in public and private buildings in Islamabad, particularly hospitals, the HRC described the situation as “extremely alarming.”

Citing available government and media reports, the rights body said the Islamabad-based Capital Development Authority (CDA) had surveyed thousands of buildings and found serious deficiencies in a large number of them, particularly regarding approved fire safety plans, certificates and the implementation of effective safety measures.

“Following the tragic incident at PIMS, this issue is no longer confined to just one hospital but has become a serious question mark on the fire safety of all hospitals, public buildings, educational institutions, and multi-story buildings across Islamabad,” the HRC stated.

The rights body called on Pakistani authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the PIMS tragedy, ensure that the facts are brought to light, and hold those responsible publicly accountable.

“Fire safety is not a mere formality certificate; it is a fundamental requirement for the protection of human lives. Instead of waiting for another tragedy, state institutions will have to take immediate practical measures,” it stressed.

--IANS

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