Pakistan coach Mike Hesson expresses disappointment over handshake snub of his players

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his disappointment after Indian players snubbed members of his team by declining to engage in the customary post-match handshakes following their Asia Cup Group A clash on Sunday, saying his team had expected the gesture regardless of the result.

“We were ready to shake hands. Disappointed the opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson said in the post-match press conference, stressing that Pakistan viewed the handshake as a traditional show of respect between rivals. It is reported that Hesson also met the match referee following the incident, though no official statement has been issued regarding this.

The controversy overshadowed what was otherwise a commanding performance by India, who cruised to a seven-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing 128, skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, supported by Shivam Dube’s 10 not out, as India sealed victory in just 15.5 overs. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliant 3-18 had dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, restricting them to 127/9.

Signs of strain had been visible even before the first ball, when captains Suryakumar and Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss. After the match, Indian players walked off without the usual exchange, leaving both sides avoiding eye contact or gestures of courtesy.

Suryakumar Yadav went on to dedicate India's victory on Sunday to the Indian armed forces, saying their valour and dedication following the Pahalgam terror attack had inspired the players.

India’s on-field dominance secured two vital points in Group A, but the fallout from the handshake snub—and Hesson’s reported meeting with the match referee—has added further intrigue to cricket’s fiercest rivalry.

India’s spin-heavy strategy proved decisive for the second game running. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with figures of 3-18, while Axar Patel chipped in with 2-18. Varun Chakaravarthy had figures of 1-24 as the trio operated with remarkable control on a sluggish Dubai pitch.

