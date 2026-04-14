Pakistan: Check posts, road blockades spark frustration among residents in Islamabad

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) People in Pakistan's Islamabad have expressed anger over heavy police check posts and road blockades set up on almost every major and minor road within the city. Residents have said that they are feeling daily inconvenience due to the measures implemented by the authorities.

Commuters have said that their routine travel has become a nightmare due to long queues, frequent vehicle searches and traffic jams, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported. A resident said, "Schools, offices, and hospitals are all affected. This is not security - this is harassment." People's frustration has further increased after the murder of a prominent businessman in Islamabad.

Residents and traders have demanded immediate relief from the authorities. An increasing number of people have demanded removal of check posts from from inside the city limits and restricted only to entry and exit points of Islamabad.

A local trader association member stated that placing barriers on every internal road is "pointless and counterproductive", stressing that it has caused problems for residents and gives criminals time to escape.

Several social media campaigns and resident welfare groups have urged Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and police to review the security strategy, The Express Tribune reported. Meanwhile, Islamabad police officials have defended the checkpoints, saying they were put in place after intelligence reports of possible threats. However, they admitted that they had received several complaints about traffic disruption and promised to "review the placement of some barriers."

On April 10, the Islamabad Police spokesperson announced several traffic and security restrictions in Islamabad, stating that the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain shut for all types of traffic movement due to the talks between Iran and the US, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, Shakarparian Road and the route from Chand Tara Chowk to Seventh Avenue will remain shut while Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area and Faisal Chowk to Trail 3 on Margalla Road will also remain closed. He mentioned that all government and private offices and markets in the Extended Red Zone of Islamabad will remain shut due to security arrangements.

People travelling between Bhara Kahu and Islamabad or Rawalpindi were asked to use alternative routes, ARY News reported. Islamabad police asked people to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the restrictions and plan their travel accordingly.

--IANS

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