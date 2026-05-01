May 02, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Indian athletes ready to showcase their prowess at global relay carnival in Gaborone

Indian athletes ready to showcase their prowess at global relay carnival in Gaborone (Credit: AFI)

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Indian athletes are ready to showcase their prowess at World Athletics Relays 2026, the prize-money global relay carnival which will be held on African soil for the first time on Saturday (May 2) and Sunday (May 3) in Gaborone, Botswana.

After an impressive performance during domestic competitions, the core group of sprinters will get a chance to test their ability against the best in the business. Saturday will be the first qualification round in all six relay events. The second round and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The top two in each of the heats will advance to the final and also earn a spot for the 2027 Beijing World Athletics Championships. As per the guidelines of World Athletics, the second round of qualification for the World Athletics Championships will take place on Sunday (May 3).

In the men’s 4x400m relay, India is clubbed in Heat 3. Japan is the second Asian nation in the same heat. Mexico, Switzerland, Qatar, Spain, Belgium, and Great Britain are other nations in the third heat.

India's season best time of 3:01.43 in the 4x400m relay was clocked earlier this season in Chandigarh. The national record of 2:59.05 was set at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

Host Botswana is grouped in heat 1. The two nations--Kenya and Zimbabwe--having season best times of 3:00.34 and 3:00.69, respectively, are in Heat 2.

The Indian shorter men's relay team (4x100m) is grouped in heat 3. India has a season best of 40.47 seconds. China is also clubbed in heat 3, Poland, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Great Britain are the other nations in heat 3.

The national women’s 4x100m relay team is grouped in heat 1. Other teams include Ireland, Australia, Canada, the USA, Poland, and Spain. India’s season best time is 44.18 seconds.

The Indian mixed 4x100m relay team is clubbed in heat 2. Paraguay, Belgium, Spain, China, the USA, France, and Poland are the other teams in the qualification round. India's season-best time of 42.30 seconds was clocked earlier this season during a domestic meet in Chandigarh.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, India is grouped in heat 1. Uganda, Ireland, the USA, Belgium, Spain, and Australia are other nations grouped in heat 1.

--IANS

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Indian athletes ready to showcase their prowess at global relay carnival in Gaborone (Credit: AFI)

Indian athletes ready to showcase their prowess at global relay carnival in Gaborone