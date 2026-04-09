Pakistan: Alarming rise in mine fatalities demonstrates systemic neglect

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) The death of nine workers in a recent marble mine collapse incident in Mardan area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province demonstrates systemic neglect. Mining is one of the most unprotected, hazardous and neglected sectors in Pakistan due to lack of safety regulations and insufficient protocols, resulting in miners getting trapped underground or getting killed in mine collapse incidents and explosions, a report has stated.

"The region of Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has now become witness to yet another unfortunate instance of systemic neglect, where nine workers lost their lives in a marble mine collapse last week. As an industry, the mining world cannot usually be completely devoid of accidents, even with the help of modern technology and thoroughly exercised safety protocols. Therefore, the acute lack of funding required for safety technology, as well as the implementation of pre-existing legislation, grossly increases the likelihood of mining accidents in Pakistan," an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune mentioned.

The mining sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is to be protected under two legislations that call for increased mine safety, inspection and regulation. However, the implementation of these legislations do not yield results.

Belonging to poor backgrounds, mine workers are often untrained, unsupported and underpaid. Pakistani authorities must provide quality training, exceptional equipment, access to emergency services, information about safety standards to mine workers, The Express Tribune opined.

Last December, two miners were killed after a landslide hit a coal mine in Sorranj area on the outskirts of Quetta in Pakistan. Balochistan's Chief Mines Inspector Rafiullah said workers were in a mine when a mass of earth collapsed, burying them under the rubble, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

In October, four coal miners were killed in two separate incidents in Duki and Chamalang areas of Pakistan's Balochistan due to the presence of methane gas. According to the police, the victims, identified as residents of Afghanistan, were working in coal mines in Duki and Chamalang when the accidents happened, Dawn reported.

--IANS

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