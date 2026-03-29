March 29, 2026 5:47 PM हिंदी

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar next week

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar next week

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Arbab Shehzad Khan said that Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to urge leadership of two nations to ease tensions and work towards peace, local media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Khan, who is head of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, along with Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, is organising the jirga, said the national and political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, traders and media representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghans residing in Pakistan will participate in the meeting, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Arbab Shehzad Khan emphasised that war was not a solution to any problem and issues must be resolved through talks. He further said that forum would focus on promoting sustainable peace through mutual respect, confidence-building measures and negotiations. He said that forum will urge leadership of Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

He said that jirga was aimed to set up a joint course of action to foster peace, stability, life, and talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After the conclusion of jirga, a joint declaration in favour of peace will beissued and sent to governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In response to a question, he expressed hope that the international community would encourage Afghan authorities to come to the negotiating table with Pakistan, stressing that people of both nations were bearing the brunt of the ongoing tensions, Dawn reported.

Arbab Shehzad Khan stated that the situation required immediate efforts for ensuring lasting peace for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan and said invitations had also been sent to political leaders who had previously played a part in promoting peace between both nations.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

--IANS

akl/

LATEST NEWS

'Abhay Jain Granthalaya' director thanks PM Modi for Mann Ki Baat mention

'Abhay Jain Granthalaya' director thanks PM Modi for Mann Ki Baat mention

Somnath fishers beam with pride as PM Modi calls them ‘warriors of the sea’ in Mann Ki Baat

Somnath fishers beam with pride as PM Modi calls them ‘warriors of the sea’ in Mann Ki Baat

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RR vs CSK, know all details

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RR vs CSK, know all details

Gaten Matarazzo takes subtle dig at Timothee Chalamet over his opera and ballet remark

Gaten Matarazzo takes subtle dig at Timothee Chalamet over his opera and ballet remark

‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda’s sister deletes Instagram after receiving backlash for calling ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a propaganda

‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda’s sister deletes Instagram after receiving backlash for calling ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a propaganda

Aparshakti Khurana recalls the most memorable time from the 'Tere Piche' shoot

Aparshakti Khurana recalls the most memorable time from the 'Tere Piche' shoot

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar next week

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar next week

'Our priority is safety of fans': RCB praise authorities for hassle-free start to IPL 2026

'Our priority is safety of fans': RCB praise authorities for hassle-free start to IPL 2026

Debutante Reyneke hits last-ball six to seal thrilling ODI win for SA over NZ

Debutante Reyneke hits last-ball six to seal thrilling ODI win for SA over NZ

Ameesha Patel drops a throwback pic from her birthday celebration with Salman Khan

Ameesha Patel drops a throwback pic from her birthday celebration with Salman Khan