Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar next week

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Arbab Shehzad Khan said that Pakistan-Afghanistan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to urge leadership of two nations to ease tensions and work towards peace, local media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Khan, who is head of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, along with Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, is organising the jirga, said the national and political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, traders and media representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghans residing in Pakistan will participate in the meeting, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Arbab Shehzad Khan emphasised that war was not a solution to any problem and issues must be resolved through talks. He further said that forum would focus on promoting sustainable peace through mutual respect, confidence-building measures and negotiations. He said that forum will urge leadership of Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

He said that jirga was aimed to set up a joint course of action to foster peace, stability, life, and talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After the conclusion of jirga, a joint declaration in favour of peace will beissued and sent to governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In response to a question, he expressed hope that the international community would encourage Afghan authorities to come to the negotiating table with Pakistan, stressing that people of both nations were bearing the brunt of the ongoing tensions, Dawn reported.

Arbab Shehzad Khan stated that the situation required immediate efforts for ensuring lasting peace for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan and said invitations had also been sent to political leaders who had previously played a part in promoting peace between both nations.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

--IANS

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