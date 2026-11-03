Pakistan: 464 people killed, 23,543 others injured in road crashes in Punjab province last month

Islamabad, Nov 3 (IANS) As many as 464 people were killed, and 23,543 others seriously injured in 44,797 road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province in October. Nearly three-quarters of the road accidents involved motorcycles, local media reported on Tuesday, citing rescue authorities.

The statistics were shared during a monthly review of the emergency operational performance of Rescue 1122 districts in Punjab. Rescue teams responded to 231,056 emergencies and saved 233,210 people during October, according to the department, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

The incidents involved road accidents, fires, medical emergencies, drowning incidents and other rescue operations. The department reported 1,726 fire emergencies and 94 drowning incidents in Punjab during October.

The highest number of road crashes in Punjab were reported in Lahore, with 7,874 incidents involving motorcycles. As many as 2,838 accidents involving 3,312 motorcycles were reported in Multan while Faisalabad reported 2,615 crashes involving 2,896 motorcycles. As many as 2,092 accidents, involving 2,250 motorcycles, were reported in Gujranwala, followed by Sheikhupura which reported 1,714 road accidents involving 1,706 motorcycles. As many as 142 accidents, involving 160 motorcycles, were reported in Taunsa Sharif.

Rescue 1122 responded to 6,924 fire and rescue emergencies, 5,275 diabetic cases, 4,915 psychosocial emergencies, 4,227 cases involving back and joint pain, 4,195 crime-related emergencies and 379 allergy cases. Lahore reported 357 fire incidents, followed by Faisalabad with 122, Rawalpindi with 116, Multan with 109, Sheikhupura with 66 and Gujranwala 62, The Express Tribune reported.

On October 29, at least five people were killed, and 27 others injured after a passenger bus veered into a drain in Hafizabad district of Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported, citing Rescue 1122.

Rescue services said that the accident took place in the Fatehke area of Pindi Bhattian tehsil in Hafizabad. Rescue officials said that over speeding resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle, Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported. Rescue 1122 said that injured people were provided first aid at the site of the incident while 20 others were taken to the hospital.

--IANS

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