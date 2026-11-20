New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the eighth pre-Budget consultation with the stakeholders from employment and labour sectors in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28.

The meeting was also attended by Anuradha Thakur, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, and senior officials from the Labour Ministry, according to an official statement.

FM Sitharaman earlier chaired the pre-Budget consultation with the experts from the infrastructure, energy, and sustainability sectors.

She also met experts and stakeholders from the Information Technology sector in connection with the Union Budget 2027-28, stakeholders from the capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance sector, and stakeholders from the MSMEs sector and startup ecosystem.

According to the industry, the government should focus on advanced manufacturing, MSME competitiveness and energy security along with a dedicated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for robotics and the restoration of enhanced tax incentives for research and development.

Assocham said that India should strengthen existing PLI schemes to help raise manufacturing's share of GDP to 25 per cent. It recommended "a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies, encouraging domestic production, research and development, investment, technological self-reliance and India's emergence as a globally competitive advanced manufacturing hub".

Meanwhile, FICCI said the government should restore the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption on listed securities and implement a calibrated increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on delivery-based transactions to protect government revenues.

The FICCI also called for the establishment of a dedicated development finance framework for manufacturing in the Budget. The industry body proposed a graded LTCG tax structure, with lower tax rates for longer holding periods and complete exemption for investments held beyond three years.

The industry chamber argued that a deep and vibrant capital markets are essential for mobilising long-term capital needed to support India's manufacturing expansion.

--IANS

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