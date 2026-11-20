Dhaka, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya and urged all UN member states to uphold the judgment.

Her remarks came after the ICJ on Thursday delivered its judgment in the case (The Gambia v. Myanmar: 11 States intervening), finding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya community in northern Rakhine State during the 2017 “clearance operations”, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

On 11 November 2019, The Gambia, on behalf of the 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, filed a case at the ICJ alleging that Myanmar failed to fulfil its obligations to prevent and punish acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya in Rakhine State as required under the Genocide Convention.

Hasina described the ruling as an important step towards securing international justice and the eventual return of the Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

“I am pleased that the ICJ has today issued its Judgement in The Gambia v Myanmar case, finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya minority. This is an important step forward for international justice and the return of the Rohingya to their homes in Rakhine State. I call upon all UN Member States to uphold this Judgment and ensure that it is respected by Myanmar,” read a statement issued by the former PM.

“As Prime Minister of Bangladesh, I welcomed close to 1 million traumatised Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar during the ethnic cleansing operation in 2017. I instructed my counsel, Professor Payam Akhavan, to take the matter to the ICC based on the jurisdiction of Bangladesh and in 2024 an arrest warrant was issued for these crimes against humanity,” it added.

Hasina said that during her tenure she had ensured within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that The Gambia received the necessary diplomatic and financial support to bring a case against Myanmar before the ICJ.

“Bangladesh played a central role in the investigations and gathering of crucial evidence among the witnesses and survivors in the refugee camps. Those efforts have now come to a successful conclusion. This is a proud moment for Bangladesh. I remain committed to supporting the cause of international justice,” she added.

Hasina further criticised the current situation in Bangladesh, saying, “It is unfortunate that from its position of leadership on these issues, Bangladesh today is mired in human rights abuses and political persecution, chaos and decline.”

She expressed hope that Bangladesh would rise again and contribute its share to "building a stronger UN and global governance in betterment of humankind’s future".

--IANS

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