New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped a record Rs 1.01 lakh crore into Indian equities so far in November, which is the highest-ever monthly inflow that ended a 16-month-long selling streak, according to a report.

NDTV Profit reported that the buying spree has extended to 14 consecutive trading sessions, the longest such run since April-May 2023.

The November inflows have surpassed the previous monthly record of Rs 70,896 crore recorded in November 2020, it added.

The turnaround comes after foreign investors remained net sellers for 16 consecutive months between July 2025 and October 2026 and withdrew a cumulative Rs 6.32 lakh crore from Indian equities. Meanwhile, Nifty declined as much as 13 per cent during this period.

Several factors have contributed to the return of foreign investors, including a decline in crude oil prices, strong corporate earnings and changing global investment trends.

In addition, global crude oil prices have fallen more than 22 per cent from their March highs, while Indian companies reported strong earnings in the September quarter of FY27.

As many as 35 Nifty companies posted strong quarterly results, according to the report.

The shift in global artificial intelligence-related investments has also coincided with the return of foreign flows to India.

South Korea and Taiwan witnessed nearly $45 billion in foreign investor outflows in October.

Meanwhile, yields on US 10-year and 30-year Treasury bonds have declined 33 basis points from their October highs.

According to the report, historical trends suggest that previous episodes of FII buying have been followed by gains in the domestic equity market.

Following the May 2020 buying comeback, the Nifty rose 23 per cent over the next three months.

The August 2022 episode was followed by a 10 per cent gain over two months. Similarly, the headline index advanced 16 per cent in the four months following the March 2023 comeback, while the November 2023 episode preceded a 14 per cent rise over two months.

--IANS

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