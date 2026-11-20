Panama City, Nov 20 (IANS) India and Panama held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and explored avenues to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Panama, Pratibha Parkar, and Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "The Ambassador met with H.E. Javier Martínez-Acha, Foreign Minister of Panama, for a constructive discussion on strengthening India–Panama bilateral relations and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

Earlier on November 13, Panama's Minister of Maritime Affairs Luis Roquebert, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation Carlos Guevara Mann and Secretary General, Ministry of Commerce and Industries Tulio Ramirez attended the Diwali celebration hosted by Pratibha Parkar at her home.

Members of the Indian community and officials of the Indian Embassy attended the event.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "H.E. Ms. Pratibha Parkar, Ambassador of India to Panama, hosted a Diwali Reception on 13 November 2026 at the Embassy Residence, attended by distinguished guests, friends from Panama, members of the Indian community and Embassy staff."

"The celebration was graced by H.E. Mr. Carlos Guevara Mann, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation; H.E. Mr. Luis Roquebert, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority; Mr. Tulio Ramírez, Secretary General, Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Panama. The evening reflected the spirit of Diwali, strengthening friendship, cultural harmony and togetherness," it added.

The embassy said that distinguished guests from Panama attended the Diwali festivities at Parkar's residence, embracing the vibrant colours of Indian traditional attire and the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

"Diwali celebrations at the Ambassador’s Residence brought guests together over the rich and diverse colours of the State of Maharashtra. From the ambience, dance and savoury delights to delicious sweets, every colour told a story of the heritage of Maharashtra," the Indian Embassy in Panama posted on X.

Diplomatic ties between India and Panama were established in 1962. Panama has a Resident Mission in New Delhi and had designated a new position of Consul General, Mumbai in 2018 for providing better and expedited visa-issuance facilities for Indian businessmen and tourists, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. India shares warm and cordial political relations with Panama.

--IANS

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