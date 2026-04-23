April 23, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Pahalgam victims remembered on Capitol Hill

Pahalgam victims remembered on Capitol Hill

Washington, April 23 (IANS) The human cost of the Pahalgam terror attack was brought to Capitol Hill as India marked the first anniversary of the killings with a major exhibition attended by U.S. lawmakers and officials.

The exhibition, hosted by the Embassy of India on April 22 at the Cannon Caucus Room in the Cannon House Office Building, commemorated the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.​

It was among the largest events organised by the Embassy on Capitol Hill. Nineteen members of the U.S. Congress from across party lines attended, along with representatives from more than 60 Congressional offices.​

Participants included lawmakers associated with key committees such as Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Armed Services, Judiciary and Homeland Security. Senior officials from the U.S. administration, members of the Indian diaspora, students, media representatives and think tanks were also present.​

The exhibition featured interactive displays, videos and personal testimonials. These documented the impact of terrorism on individuals, families and communities, highlighting the long-term human cost of such violence.​

It also served as a tribute to the victims and their families. The Embassy said the initiative aimed to renew global resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.​

In his remarks, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to counterterrorism.​

“India will never bow to any form of terror,” he said, reiterating the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Members of Congress expressed strong solidarity with India. They also underlined the importance of strengthening the India–U.S. partnership in counterterrorism efforts.

The participation of lawmakers from across the political spectrum reflected a shared concern over terrorism and a broad consensus on the need for coordinated global action.

​The Embassy said the exhibition was intended not only as a remembrance but also as a call to action for the international community to address terrorism more effectively.​

India has consistently pushed for stronger global measures against terrorism, including action against terror financing and safe havens. Counterterrorism cooperation remains a key pillar of the India–U.S. strategic partnership.

--IANS

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