Pahalgam attack: Victim’s wife vows to dedicate life to nation, religion

Pune, April 21 (IANS) Marking one year since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, one of the 26 victims brutally gunned down, highlighted her enduring trauma and her resolve to dedicate her life to the nation and her faith.

Santosh Jagdale, 50, was killed on April 22 last year in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the popular Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam. He was on a family vacation with his wife and daughter when the attack occurred. The horrific incident unfolded in front of them, leaving deep emotional scars that the family continues to grapple with even today.

Speaking to IANS, Pragati Jagdale said that despite the passage of time, the memories of that day remain as vivid as ever.

"It has been a year, but it still feels like we are stuck in the same Baisaran Valley. I can still hear the screams and cries. What we went through is something we relive every single day. I am unable to express it fully, but the pain remains constant," she said.

Recalling the incident, she added that the attackers had identified their victims based on religion before carrying out the killings.

"When I think about that moment, I often imagine if I could have done something, snatched the gun, fought back, or somehow saved him. These thoughts come to me every day. I don’t know if I will ever be able to forget it. Perhaps there is a reason why God has kept me alive," she said.

Pragati Jagdale said the tragedy has deeply transformed her outlook on life.

"My husband was killed after being asked about his religion. That incident has taught us a lot. My daughter and I have decided that we will dedicate the rest of our lives to the country and to our faith," she stated.

She also revealed the fear and trauma she experienced in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

"In the early days, I used to be extremely afraid. Even the sound of firecrackers would make me think of gunshots. I would have nightmares of terrorists approaching from behind. But over time, I realised that not everyone dies the way my husband did. He sacrificed his life for the country and religion, and that gives me a sense of pride," she said.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Pragati Jagdale said that while no action can truly compensate for her loss, she appreciates the steps taken in response to the attack.

"Even if terrorism ends, I may not feel that I have received justice. But I am grateful to the government and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking action. I would like to meet him at least once," she added.

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), striking nine major launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 terrorists were killed during the action.

The strikes triggered a four-day conflict marked by drone attacks and shelling from Pakistan. Indian forces responded with retaliatory action, including strikes on radar installations in Lahore and near Gurjanwala.

Following sustained damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

--IANS

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