Over 52 including children injured in grenade blast near Kabul school

Kabul, Aug 18 (IANS) Over 52 people, including children, were injured in Afghanistan following a grenade explosion near the Sham-e Hedayat private school in Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul, local media reported citing security officials and witnesses.

Taliban police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that the blast was caused by a hand grenade, but provided no further details about who was carrying the grenade or how it detonated.

According to witnesses, the grenade exploded while in the possession of a school student, who was also wounded in the blast. The circumstances under which the student acquired the grenade and why it was detonated remain unknown, Afghanistan's leading news agency, Khaama Press, reported.

The incident took place on Monday in Dasht-e Barchi, a densely populated area of western Kabul that has witnessed several deadly attacks in the past, including violence targeting schools and educational institutions.

The area, home to a large Hazara and Shia community, has faced recurring security threats over the years.

The latest explosion has renewed concerns over the safety of students and civilians in the area, amid the continued presence of explosive materials and weapons after decades of conflict.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the explosion was accidental or intentional. An investigation is needed to establish how the student obtained the grenade and what led to its detonation, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett strongly condemned the "heinous attack", calling for an independent probe into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

"I condemn the heinous attack harming numerous children near a school in Dasht-e Barchi yesterday. Once again, this mainly Hazara part of Kabul has been targeted. Deplorable! A full and independent investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice is essential," Bennett posted on X on Tuesday.

Last week, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on 'de facto' authorities to take steps that could contribute to lasting stability for the people of Afghanistan.

It highlighted the challenges, especially restrictions on women and girls and concerns about terrorism, saying that they are impeding Afghanistan's path towards post-conflict recovery.

"The last five years have shown that Afghans deeply value peace and stability after decades of war," said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of UNAMA.

"But sustainable peace and prosperity require more than just an absence of conflict. Afghanistan's future depends on building a society in which the rights and potential of all Afghans are realised, and institutions are responsive and accountable," Gagnon said.

--IANS

scor/sd/