New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) More than 49.8 lakh domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders were delivered on April 30, while fresh bookings were recorded for 41.6 lakh cylinders, as the supply of cooking gas remains normal in the country, with no dry-outs reported at retail distributorships despite the supply chain disruption due to the Middle East conflict.

Online domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder bookings have increased to 98 per cent, while authentication code-based deliveries to the registered mobile number of the consumer have increased to around 93 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged despite the global spike in oil prices, and adequate stocks of both fuels are available at all petrol pumps across the country.

However, oil marketing companies are undertaking calibrated price revisions aligned with prevailing international trends for a small set of products catering primarily to commercial and industrial segments, such as jet fuel and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas, the statement said.

Meanwhile, enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. More than 2,300 raids were conducted across the country on Thursday.

Public sector oil companies have strengthened and continued surprise inspections, imposing penalties on 342 Liquefied Petroleum Gas distributorships, and 73 have been suspended so far.

Show-cause notices were issued to 46 Liquefied Petroleum Gas distributors on Thursday, and penalties were imposed on six distributorships, while one was suspended.

The supply of cooking gas remains normal, with no dry-outs reported at retail distributorships.

Over 43,200 Piped Natural Gas consumers have surrendered their Liquefied Petroleum Gas connections via MYPNGD on the website till Thursday, helping ease pressure on Liquefied Petroleum Gas demand.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas further stated that it is taking steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and Liquefied Petroleum Gas across the country, in the context of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for accurate information. Liquefied Petroleum Gas consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Local Liquefied Petroleum Gas production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement added.

--IANS

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