Over 3,75,000 have returned safely from West Asia, Centre ready to offer assistance, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that over 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India from the nations in West Asia, including 1,000 from Iran, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to provide every possible assistance to those in need.

Speaking about the West Asia conflict in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that West Asia is also important for India as "approximately one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries".

"The number of Indian crew members on commercial ships in the seas there is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater," he added.

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians affected by the conflict, PM Modi said, "Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians."

"Unfortunately, during this period, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. In such difficult times, families are being provided with the necessary support. The injured are being ensured the best possible treatment. All our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians -- whether they are workers or tourists who have gone there. Every possible assistance is being provided to all," he added.

"In any crisis situation, the safety and security of Indians in the country and abroad has always been our top priority," the Prime Minister added.

Since the war began, PM Modi mentioned that more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. "From Iran alone, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of whom over 700 are medical students."

In Gulf countries, he said that the number of students studying in Indian schools is high, and in view of the conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the scheduled Class 10 and 12 examinations in all such Indian schools. "CBSE is taking appropriate steps to ensure that the education of these children continues without disruption," he said.

"Government is sensitive, vigilant, and also ready to offer any assistance," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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