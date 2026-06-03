Accident on S J Suryah's 'Killer' set leaves one dead, three injured

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) An accident on the sets of well known Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah's upcoming film 'Killer' left one person dead and three persons injured on Wednesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the unit was in the process of shooting an action sequence at the Binny Mills area in the city when a cylinder went off unexpectedly, resulting in a blast that left four people seriously injured.

All those injured on the sets were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, sources claimed. The accident has left the unit of the film in a state of shock and sadness. Shooting for the film has been halted.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

For the unaware, the first look of the eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Killer' was released in July last year.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah wrote, "En anbum aaruirumaana fans & friends... Presenting you the #KillerFirstLook as my birthday gift to all of you. Tomorrow morning, all of you keep me in your prayers and I will keep you all in my prayers as always. SJS"

Apart from directing the film, S J Suryah is also playing the lead in this film. The actor had released two posters last year. While in the first poster, he was seen carrying the heroine over his shoulder with a pistol in his hand, he was seen holding a shotgun in the second poster with a cross around his neck.

Expectations for the film are high as Killer will mark S J Suryah's return to direction. The director has got oscar winner A R Rahman onboard his project and the double Oscar winner will be scoring the music of 'Killer'.

S J Suryah also has disclosed that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film.

Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular production house from the Malayalam film industry, is producing the film.

Sources in the industry claim that the film, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico.

Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.

--IANS

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