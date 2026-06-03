PM Modi meets Nepal's ruling RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane, says looking forward to close cooperation

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chief Rabi Lamichhane and welcomed his interest in collaborating closely with India for a shared and prosperous future for both nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet the Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party of Nepal, Mr Rabi Lamichhane. I welcome and fully share his desire to work closely together for a shared and prosperous future."

"Nepal is a priority partner under our Neighbourhood First policy, and we look forward to collaborating with the new government to elevate the special and multifaceted relationship between our two countries to greater heights," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with a Nepalese delegation led by RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane, reaffirming the commitment to enhance ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Union Home Ministry said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairman, in New Delhi today."

"The Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal," the Union Home Ministry added.

Following the meeting, Lamichhane said, "It was a pleasure meeting with India's Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, during my visit to New Delhi. We held a constructive dialogue on strengthening the Nepal-India relationship, enhancing security cooperation, and fostering greater collaboration between our parties to promote democratic values and mutual interests."

The Nepalese delegation also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, who shared an overview of the party's ideological foundations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model.

As part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, Nabin welcomed the delegation and shared insights on the party's organisational structure and its approach to public engagement.

Nabin emphasised the deep-rooted and historic ties between India and Nepal, describing the relationship as one built on "shared civilisational heritage, cultural affinity and strong people-to-people connections".

Nabin also discussed the growing influence of Generation Z in politics.

Both sides exchanged views on the role of young people in shaping democratic participation, influencing public discourse, and emerging as future political leaders.

--IANS

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