Over 20 missing in US Grand Canyon flash floods; search Ops on

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) More than 20 people may be missing or unaccounted for following a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park in the US state of Arizona, authorities said.

The "significant flash-flood event" occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Saturday (local time), the US National Park Service said in a news release on Sunday (local time).

It urged "anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29, as well as anyone who had a campground reservation in the affected corridor, to provide information to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch."

Park officials said they are continuing evacuation and response efforts in coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, while working to account for individuals who may have been in the affected area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the park authorities said that as of the morning of August 30, 62 individuals have been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail.

The officials said that the evacuees are being taken to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross is coordinating assistance.

"No injuries have been reported as of the latest available information," the official said.

The flash flood resulted in significant impacts to infrastructure throughout Bright Angel Canyon. According to the officials, almost all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek.

"Grand Canyon National Park staff are continuing to assess damage to trails, bridges, utilities, facilities and other infrastructure," they added.

Additionally, a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Monday, which, the officials said, could result in additional flash flooding, debris flow, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions.

--IANS

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