Gujarat: Over 16 lakh visit museums in two years as state expands digital heritage experience

Gandhinagar, June 8 (IANS) Gujarat’s museums have drawn more than 16 lakh visitors over the past two years, reflecting growing public engagement with the state’s cultural and historical heritage as museums increasingly adopt digital and immersive technologies to enhance the visitor experience.

Pankaj Sharma, Director of Archaeology and Museums under the state government’s Youth Services and Cultural Activities Department, said museums in the state have undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

“With the integration of digital technology, museums are no longer merely repositories of artefacts but have become vibrant centres of knowledge and culture,” he said.

Gujarat has established five new museums over the past decade, including the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar, and the Vadnagar Archaeological Museum, as part of efforts to preserve the state’s heritage while making it accessible to contemporary audiences.

Sharma said the character of museums has changed in line with evolving public expectations.

Facilities that were once primarily associated with the display of historical artefacts now serve as interactive learning spaces that combine history, culture, and technology.

Museums across the state are increasingly using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 3D projection mapping, holograms, and interactive touchscreens to allow visitors to engage directly with Gujarat’s heritage.

Referring to the broader heritage conservation efforts undertaken in recent years, he said: "Gujarat had sought to balance economic growth with the preservation of its historical and cultural legacy."

Officials noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, the vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” had been advanced through initiatives that protect heritage while promoting development.

"Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and with the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, efforts had been made to introduce younger generations to the state’s ancient legacy while safeguarding historical sites and traditions," officials added.

Among the state’s flagship museum projects is the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, built in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake.

The museum, located on Bhujiyo Hill, incorporates advanced technology, including a simulator that allows visitors to experience earthquake conditions.

Officials said the museum presents not only the tragedy of the disaster but also the story of Gujarat’s recovery and reconstruction.

Visitors to the museum have described it as a powerful representation of the resilience shown by the people of Kutch and Gujarat in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Through theatres, digital installations, and immersive exhibits, the museum recreates the circumstances of the disaster and documents the rebuilding efforts that followed.

Dandi Kutir, inaugurated in 2015 in Gandhinagar, uses multimedia technology to present the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The museum is housed within a 41-metre-high conical structure designed to resemble a mound of salt, symbolising the Salt Satyagraha launched by Gandhi in 1930.

Through a combination of light, sound, animation, and multimedia presentations, visitors are guided through key events in Gandhi’s life and India’s freedom movement.

Officials said Dandi Kutir showcased how museums can move beyond traditional exhibitions to become spaces that inspire learning and reflection through technology-driven storytelling.

The Vadnagar Archaeological Museum, opened in 2025, has been designed to preserve and present the ancient history of Vadnagar and the discoveries made during archaeological excavations in the area.

The museum is described as the first of its kind in India to offer visitors an excavation-site experience alongside displays of artefacts recovered from excavations.

The facility incorporates AR and VR applications, 3D displays, replicas, and dioramas to help visitors understand the chronological development of seven cultural phases spanning approximately 2,500 years.

Officials said the museum offers a detailed insight into the evolution of one of Gujarat’s historically significant settlements.

The state is also developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, a major project dedicated to India’s maritime history and the legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

The complex, currently under construction, is expected to become the world’s largest maritime museum.

Located at one of the most significant port cities of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, the project aims to showcase India’s historical role in global trade and navigation.

Through immersive galleries, virtual presentations, maritime trade models, and interactive exhibits, visitors can explore ancient shipping routes, commercial networks, and seafaring traditions.

Officials said the complex is intended to serve not only as a museum but also as a cultural centre highlighting India’s maritime heritage on an international scale.

Another major attraction is the museum at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, which documents the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the integration of India’s princely states following Independence.

The museum combines historical exhibits with modern presentation techniques and forms an integral part of the wider monument complex.

--IANS

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