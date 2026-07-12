PM Modi mourns demise of Qatar's former Amir, calls him 'visionary leader, true friend'

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a "true friend."

The Amiri Diwan announced that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74 years, Qatar News Agency reported. The statement further said, "May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation."

PM Modi offered condolences to the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar over the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, when he handed over the reins of leadership to his son Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. During his reign, Qatar witnessed massive economic, social and cultural development and the country extended its status among the Arab and international community, according to Amiri Diwan's statement.

He was born in Doha in January 1952, where he was raised and completed his education. He then joined the British Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

After his graduation in 1971, he joined the Qatar Armed Forces, where he was promoted till he reached the rank of Major General. He was credited as playing a pivotal role in developing the armed forces in terms of ordnance, according to Amiri Diwan's statement.

In 1977, he was appointed the Heir Apparent and Minister of Defence. In 1989, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani was appointed Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning, which was given the task to formulate Qatar’s social and economic policies. After assuming the reins of power in June 1995, he began forging development and reform plans and programs.

--IANS

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