10 Indians on board rescued, one missing: India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy carrying Indian nationals off the coast of Oman, terming the continuous incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region "deeply worrisome."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that 10 of the Indian nationals on board were rescued, while one person is still reportedly missing. The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. It also thanked the Omani authorities for their support.

In a statement, the MEA said, "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it is closely monitoring the incident involving the vessel GFS Galaxy. It further said that its officials are in close contact with the Omani authorities, the vessel's management, and the concerned stakeholders, and is extending all possible assistance.

Earlier in the day, US Central Command said that GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, was attacked by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, leaving a crew member missing.

In a post on X, the US Central Command stated, "At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage."

"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed. In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," it added.

The incident occurred amid increased tensions in waters around the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of the world's traded oil and is critical for global energy security.

--IANS

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