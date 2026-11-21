Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan will be sharing the famous Koffee couch on the forthcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 9'.

On Saturday, the makers treated the viewers with the gripping promo of the entertaining episode. During the episode, Ravi Kishan was seen teaching his viral hook step to Akshay.

For those who do not know, Ravi Kishan's viral signature dance step includes a swag-walk move. As part of the step, you cross one leg over the other while walking and dancing. The famous step has been repeatedly performed by the actor at public events and also with the paparazzi. The step turned into a social media trend, with many celebrities and fans recreating it.

Sharing the promo of the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 9' on his official Instagram account, host Karan Johar wrote, "When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn’t prepared for THIS much entertainment! @ravikishann (sic)."

During the episode, Ravi Kishan also opened up about his challenging journey in the entertainment industry. Embracing his popular tag, "Bihar ka Brad Pitt", he revealed how he has "crawled" his way to success.

Being his usual witty self, Akshay was asked to choose between going a year without sex or a year without working out during the Rapid Fire Round. To this, the 'Housefull' actor responded, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

While this is going to be Ravi Kishan's primary appearance on the show, Akshay has been a part of 'Koffee with Karan' four times before this. The 'Airlift' actor first came on the show in Season 4 in 2014, followed by appearances with his better half, Twinkle Khanna, in Season 5, which aired in 2016.

In 2018, Akshay was joined by Ranveer Singh, as he once again appeared during Season 6 of 'Koffee with Karan'. In Season 7, Akshay and and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed a gala time interacting in KJo.

--IANS

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