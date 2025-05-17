Amrit Bharat scheme: Over 100 railway stations to be dedicated to nation on May 22

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) In a major stride towards modernising the Indian Railways, over 100 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are now ready and will be dedicated to the nation on May 22.

The scheme, launched two years ago, aims to transform over 1,300 railway stations across the country into world-class travel hubs equipped with modern amenities and inspired by local culture and heritage.

Speaking to IANS, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, highlighted the scale and impact of the initiative.

"The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was initiated to modernise Indian Railways infrastructure. We have identified more than 1,300 stations to be upgraded under this programme. The stations are being redeveloped keeping in mind regional heritage, convenience of local citizens, and world-class passenger facilities," he said.

According to Kumar, the station buildings are being designed to reflect the architectural essence of their respective regions.

“From the facades to the landscaping, everything is being developed in sync with the area’s culture. At many stations, connectivity has been enhanced with access from both sides, while entry and exit points have been transformed into model gateways,” he added.

Among the notable features of these redeveloped stations are foot overbridges, escalators, upgraded signage systems, high-speed Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting, and advanced passenger information systems. Modern amenities like roof plazas, kiosks, food courts, kids’ play zones, and aesthetically landscaped surroundings are also being incorporated.

Stations such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Govardhan, Bareilly City, Siddharthnagar, Sehore Junction, Samakhyali, and Palitana are among the many now ready for public use. In addition, stations in Rajasthan, five in Karnataka, nine in Tamil Nadu, three in West Bengal, and key stations in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh (Sullurpeta), Assam (Haibar Village), and Himachal Pradesh have also been redeveloped under the scheme.

Kumar emphasised that the dedication ceremony for these stations is scheduled for May 22, with preparations already underway.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a long-term vision to upgrade railway stations by focusing on sustainability, heritage integration, and improved passenger experience. The initiative aims not just at infrastructure enhancement but at reshaping the way India travels—more comfortably, efficiently, and with pride in its regional identity.

The scheme's origins trace back to 2021, when Gandhinagar became the first station to undergo complete transformation, followed by Rani Kamalapati Station (formerly Habibganj) in the same year. In 2022, the Union Cabinet approved the redevelopment of three iconic stations — New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

