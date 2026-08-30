'Outstanding statesman, wise political leader': Uzbek Prez credits PM Modi for India's global Rise

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's rapid development and its growing influence on the international stage, describing him as an "outstanding statesman" and a "wise political leader" who enjoys widespread trust and respect.

PM Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour, the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, by President Mirziyoyev, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

In his remarks on the occasion, President Mirziyoyev thanked PM Modi for the warmth and openness extended during his visit and said the two sides had held productive discussions on their historical ties, areas of cooperation and plans for the future.

"Prime Minister, my dear brother, I thank you for the level of openness and brotherhood. Since yesterday, we have discussed all our directions and historic ties and future plans. These meetings were very productive... We would also like to thank you for your sincerity and your warm words for Uzbekistan," he said.

The Uzbek President praised PM Modi's international standing and said India's progress in recent years had been closely associated with his leadership.

"We know you not only as an outstanding statesman and a wise political leader who enjoys the profound trust and respect of the people of India, but also as a leader of immense international standing. India's rapid development in recent years and its steadily growing influence on the international stage are directly associated with your name and leadership," he said.

President Mirziyoyev further lauded the Indian government's modernisation programmes and the country's achievements across different sectors, saying Uzbekistan viewed India's progress with great satisfaction.

"Thanks to your effective strategy and programmes for modernising the country, today's India is making remarkable achievements across all sectors. As true brothers, we always take great pleasure in your outstanding achievements and would like to congratulate you once again," he mentioned.

"As a result of today's historic visit and our productive talks, we have elevated relations between our friendly countries to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is truly historic, and it is no exaggeration to say that the Prime Minister of India has made an invaluable personal contribution to achieving this important milestone," he noted.0

"Today is a memorable and historic day in the development of our bilateral relations," he said.

Turning to bilateral trade, Mirziyoyev said the existing trade turnover between the two countries, currently standing at $1 billion, should be viewed only as a starting point and not as the limit of their economic partnership.

"We are aiming for $5 billion as the first benchmark, and I truly believe that in the future we can easily achieve a trade turnover of $10 billion," he mentioned.

--IANS

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