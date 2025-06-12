June 12, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Our hearts go out to families who suffered an unimaginable loss: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that "our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss", after Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with 242 passengers (including crew members) aboard crashed near the Ahmedabad airport.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said the Group is extending full support to the families on the ground.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss," said the billionaire industrialist.

Gautam Adani further stated that “We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground”.

Meanwhile, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) officials said all flight operations remain temporarily suspended until further notice.

"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport," said an SVPIA spokesperson.

"We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," the spokesperson added.

The impact of the crash led to the immediate lockdown of all roads surrounding the area to ensure the swift movement of rescue teams and emergency services.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

According to an Air India statement, the flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, one is a Canadian national, and seven are Portuguese nationals.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," said the airline.

