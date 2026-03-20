O'Sullivan makes Snooker's highest ever break with historic 153

Yushan, March 20 (IANS) Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan once again made snooker history after crafting the sport's highest ever break, a stunning 153, in his quarterfinal with Ryan Day at the World Open.

The 50-year-old Englishman set the new record in the opening frame of his quarter-final with Ryan Day. Also known as 'The Rocket', Sullivan has achieved a perfect 147 break, a record 17 times previously.

On Friday, he was aided by a free ball and included 14 blacks with two pinks, before he deposited all of the colours to end on 153, that left the Englishman two points shy of the highest possible run of 155.

"Just want to say a big shout-out to all the people that have been messaging me, congratulating me on the 153," O'Sullivan said in a video posted on X. "It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it. Thank you to everyone out there that has supported me."

The only ever break to have exceeded 147 prior to this was a 148 made by Jamie Burnett at 2004 UK Championship qualifying. O'Sullivan's incredible run on Friday eclipses that and puts him in line for the 5,000-pound high break prize.

O'Sullivan will face China's Wu Yize in the semifinals after the Chinese stormed past Northern Ireland's Mark Allen with a 5-1 win.

Earlier this season the seven-time world champion became only the second player in snooker history to make two maximum 147 breaks in a single match, achieving the feat in his Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters semi-final with Chris Wakelin. He followed on from Jackson Page, who made two maximums in the penultimate round of 2025 World Championship qualifying.

O'Sullivan has recently embarked on a quest to rebuild his game in a bid to rediscover his top form before his career is over. Earlier, he admitted that his one remaining goal in snooker is to win a record-breaking eighth World Championship.

--IANS

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