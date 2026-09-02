September 02, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Orry pens a cryptic note on privacy as he shares fun video with Avika Gor

Orry pens a cryptic note on privacy as he shares fun video with Avika Gor

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Orry, who has been making headlines with his stint on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,’ shared a fun video featuring actress Avika Gor.

Alongside the light-hearted glimpse, he penned a rather cryptic note addressed to host Rohit Shetty, reflecting on his growing popularity and the attention surrounding his personal life. In his note, Orry acknowledged the success of the show and the increased attention that has come his way. He recalled how openly he had always shared details about his life, comparing himself to an “open book” that had been read, interpreted and discussed by many.

In the caption, Orry wrote, “Dear Rohit ji, I am currently blossoming in the ever-growing success of the show, with a viewership of 6.8 million topping the charts, the kind of sinister spotlight and involuntary attention that follows me now is something I wasn’t prepared for. I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve with zero hesitation, laying out my entire life so openly that people said I was like an open book with multiple cheap paperback copies circulating in a public library whilst withering away from being over-consumed, intentionally misinterpreted, and aggressively handled.”

“But lately, with so many new readers than ever before and so much curiosity on every word on every page of this new chapter - I’m learning the quiet power of a pause. I’m discovering that not every part of my life needs to be printed. Some stories no matter how divine and lucrative are better kept unwritten, especially if that promises and secures a sequel.”

The note further read, “So I am learning how to guard this little old book to keep it safe and intact before pages rip, stains set in, and the spine gives way completely. I want to protect it without disappointing the new readers hastening to catch up or disrespecting the loyal literary minds who’ve cherished this series from the very beginning. Still, maybe, I feel the time has come to take this first edition off the open shelves and gently retire it to a incinerator #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

The funny reel features Orry and Avika Gor engaging in a hilarious back-and-forth over a series of personal questions. The text on the clip reads, “Me dodging personal questions like,” setting the tone for the playful exchange.

In the video, Avika asked Orry, “Where do you live?” to which he cheekily replies, “With my family.” When she follows up by asking, “Where does your family live?” Orry responded, “With me.” She then asked, “Where do you all live?” and he simply said, “Together.”

The banter continued as Avika asked “Where is your house?” Orry replied, “Near the neighbour’s house.” When she asked where the neighbour’s house is, he jokingly said, “If I tell you, you will promise me, you will not tell anyone.”

After Avika agreed, Orry delivered the punchline, saying, “Near my house,” leaving her with the hilarious response to his never-ending attempts to dodge the questions.

Orry (Orhan Awatramani) was evicted from the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

--IANS

ps/

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