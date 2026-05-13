Orry on being unapologetically blunt: I don't fear 'Bollywood's cancel culture', not here to do movies

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has always chosen to speak his heart out without fearing for its consequences.

The social media star, who does not mince words while putting forth his opinions, even if it means uncanning a box of worms, spoke to IANS in an exclusive conversation, remarking on fame, criticism, and “cancel culture” are proof of exactly that.

Opening up about why he continues to be unapologetically blunt despite being in the public eye, Orry admitted that speaking his mind without filters is what made him stand out in the first place.

He stated that, according to him, fame does tend to often make people cautious about what they say, but he refuses to let public perception dictate his personality and confidence.

Speaking candidly with IANS, Orry said, “It’s true. I’m just bird vomiting all the time, and you never know what’s going to fall out of my mouth. I don’t hold back. I just don’t. What’s going to happen if I say something? I speak my thoughts. That’s what’s made me famous. That’s what brought me here. So why would I now stop?”

Addressing the fear many public figures have about being judged, losing endorsements, or upsetting people in the industry, Orhan Awatramani made it clear that such concerns don’t bother him.

“A lot of people don’t want to say something because it’ll change the way people look at them, or affect brand deals, or the movies they do. But I am not looking to do movies. So if someone gets offended, or a director or producer doesn’t like me, then so be it. And if I don’t get a brand deal because of this, then so be it. I will speak what I want to.”

Speaking about cancel culture, Orry added, “A lot of people have the fear of being cancelled. But remember, you can’t cancel what you didn’t support. I worked hard to be famous. I made myself famous. No one gave it to me. I am not a cricket star. I am not a TV star. I am not a movie star.”

The young Influencer concluding with his quintessential fearless attitude,said, “So no one really supported me. So when people are scared of being cancelled, I am like, you can’t cancel what you didn’t support. Even the audience didn’t support me. I did it myself. People didn’t see me wake up and grind at 5 a.m. People didn’t see me slog every day. People didn’t see that journey I went on. So you can’t cancel what you didn’t support. I pay my own bills. No one pays my bills for me. So what are you going to do? Cancel me?”

On the professional front, Orry is all set to be a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

–IANS

rd/