Indonesian FM Sugiono arrives in Delhi for BRICS Foreign Ministers' meet

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A warm welcome to Foreign Minister Sugiono of Indonesia on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will chair the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting set to be hosted by India on May 14-15.

According to the MEA, BRICS Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

On the second day, BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session, themed BRICS at 20 Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. This will be followed by a session on the reforms of global governance and the multilateral system.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2025. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming chair for BRICS 2026.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026, guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006. The inaugural BRIC Summit was convened in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the third BRICS Summit in 2011.

--IANS

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