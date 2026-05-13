May 13, 2026 10:27 AM हिंदी

Parag Tyagi reveals how his ‘son’ helped him heal after Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise

Parag Tyagi reveals how his ‘son’ helped him heal after Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) In an emotional and deeply personal conversation, actor Parag Tyagi expressed his heart out about the bond he shares with his pet Simba and how the fur baby became his biggest emotional support following the untimely demise of his wife, actress Shefali Jariwala.

Speaking about Simba’s presence during this difficult phase, Parag highlighted that their relationship goes far beyond that of a pet and owner.

When asked if Simba helped him emotionally during this phase, Parag, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “Absolutely. Simba is our son. Shefali used to lovingly say, ‘Simba, why weren’t you born from my stomach?’ That is how much we loved him.”

He further shared that while Simba’s physical presence and affection have been comforting, he never looked at him merely as a source of healing.

“His physical presence and touch definitely matter emotionally. But honestly, I have never looked at him simply as a source of healing because he himself was also going through emotional pain. I can express my emotions in words, but he cannot. I understand his feelings through his body language. Simba and I have healed each other with unconditional love. We have helped each other find peace,” Parag added.

For the uninitiated, Shefali Jariwala, popularly remembered as the ‘Kaanta Laga girl’, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital by Parag, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Ever since then, the actor has always been vocal about his endearing relationship with Shefali.

–IANS

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