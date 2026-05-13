US Women’s Economic Bill targets South Asia

Washington, May 13 (IANS) US Congresswoman Julie Johnson has introduced legislation aimed at strengthening women’s economic security across South and Central Asia. The bill links the initiative directly to broader American foreign policy and regional stability goals.

The proposed legislation, titled the EMPOWER Act, seeks to establish US policy to promote “women’s economic security and advancement in South and Central Asia as an integral part of our foreign policy objectives in the region.”

Announcing the bill on Tuesday, Johnson said women’s participation in the economy was closely tied to poverty reduction and long-term regional stability.

“We know that women’s labor force participation, asset ownership, and economic security are key drivers of poverty reduction and long-term stability, including in South and Central Asia. North Texas is home to a large and vibrant South and Central Asian community, and the connections between our region and that part of the world make this work even more meaningful,” she said.

Johnson also criticised the Trump administration’s policies while arguing for sustained American engagement in the region through economic partnerships and development initiatives.

“While the Trump administration has pursued a reckless culture war at the expense of our national security interests, Congress must remain committed to smart investments in global stability,” she said.

“This important bill strengthens the public-private partnerships and policy efforts of the State Department, reaffirming our commitment to advancing women’s economic mobility, employment, entrepreneurship, and access to education around the world,” Johnson added.

According to the legislation, Congress found that “women’s full and unfettered political, economic, and social participation is vital to realising universal human rights, global prosperity, peace, and security.”

The bill further noted that women’s labour force participation, asset ownership and economic security act as “development multipliers”, promoting family financial resilience, educational attainment and poverty reduction across South and Central Asia.

The findings section of the bill highlighted that women make up “about 33 per cent of South Asia’s labor force, among the lowest female labor force participation rates in the world”, while adding that gender parity in employment could increase South Asia’s Gross Domestic Product “by between 19 to 58 per cent.”

The legislation would direct the Secretary of State to “maintain and seek to expand existing women’s councils and other public-private partnerships” involving governments, businesses, civil society groups and universities.

These include the US-Pakistan Women’s Council, the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment and the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience.

The bill also outlined areas that should receive support, including women’s financial inclusion, mentorship opportunities, asset ownership, scaling women-owned businesses, procurement access, educational opportunities and support for women in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

The legislation would additionally establish a dedicated unit within the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs to oversee these partnerships. The office would be led by a Special Advisor for Women’s Economic Security reporting to the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

--IANS

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