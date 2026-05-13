US lawmakers press Hegseth on Trump's China trip amid allies’ concerns over Beijing

Washington, May 13 (IANS) US lawmakers pressed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to China, warning that allies such as Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines were closely watching whether Washington would stand firm against Beijing’s growing military and economic influence.

China emerged as a dominant theme during a lengthy Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence hearing on Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget, with lawmakers from both parties describing Beijing as America’s biggest long-term strategic challenge.

Committee Chairman Mitch McConnell directly questioned Hegseth about whether Indo-Pacific allies could trust the United States not to compromise their security interests during Trump’s meetings in Beijing.

“We all agree they’re the greatest long-term military and economic challenge to US and our Western allies as well,” McConnell said, referring to China. He added that “Taiwan, Japan and Philippines look to us.”

McConnell also sought assurances that freedom of navigation in the South China Sea would remain protected during the diplomatic engagement with Beijing.

Hegseth declined to speak directly on Trump’s negotiating strategy but insisted the administration remained focused on strengthening America’s position in the Indo-Pacific.

“Every aspect of what he pursues inside this relationship is to ensure that American interests are advanced,” Hegseth said of Trump.

The defence secretary said the Pentagon had intensified cooperation with regional allies, including Japan and the Philippines, to build stronger military coordination and deterrence.

“We’ve focused in that area of operations to ensure that Admiral Paparo has every option available to include with partners to create all the dilemmas necessary to give America every advantage possible,” Hegseth said.

Pressed specifically on maritime security, Hegseth declared: “American ships should sail freely.”

Several lawmakers tied China directly to the broader crises involving Iran and Russia.

Senator Chris Coons warned that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran were increasingly coordinating against the United States and its allies. He argued Beijing and Moscow were helping Iran replenish military supplies, including drones used to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham accused China of financially sustaining both Iran and Russia through large-scale oil purchases.

“China buys a very large percentage of Iranian oil,” Hegseth acknowledged during the hearing.

Graham argued Beijing had the power to significantly influence the wars in both Ukraine and the Middle East if it chose to cut economic ties with Tehran and Moscow.

“Ultimately, China has a lot of leverage,” Hegseth responded.

Senator Jerry Moran, who recently returned from China, warned that Taiwan remained “at the forefront” of Beijing’s ambitions and asked whether the Pentagon budget sufficiently reflected the need for stronger deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Hegseth said the Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 request had heavily incorporated the priorities of Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo, including stronger partnerships, access arrangements and operational readiness across the region.

China’s growing military expansion, increasing pressure on Taiwan, and deepening strategic partnerships with Russia, Iran and North Korea have become major concerns in Washington. The Indo-Pacific is now widely viewed by US defence planners as the primary arena for long-term geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing.

--IANS

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