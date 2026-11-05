Orry calls Khushi Kapoor his 'soul sister' & 'muse' as she turns 26

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Orry penned a sweet birthday wish for actress and 'BFF' Khushi Kapoor as she turned 26 years old on Thursday.

Calling Khushi his 'soul sister', 'muse', 'biggest cheerleader' and 'supporter', Orry penned on his official Instagram handle, "Happy birthday to my bifff my muse ma sole sista me algorithm me spotlight muh princes muhhh angel ma shaiining starrrrrr my cheerleadaaaaa my biggest supporter (Pink heart and wing emoticons) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Khushi returned the love in the comment section, saying, "I looooveeeeeee youuuuuu".

Orry's post also included some fun glimpses from Khushi and Orry's Halloween celebration. While the 'Nadaaniyan' actress was seen dressed as Wonder Woman, Orry wore a big bee costume.

Orry and Khushi frequently appear together on social media and in paparazzi photos, showing their close bond. Orry is also believed to share a great rapport with Khushi's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Treating the netizens during Halloween, Janhvi decided to recreate her late mother, Sridevi's iconic look from her 1986 fantasy drama 'Nagina'. With Janhvi posing as Sridevi, Orry reprised the character played by Rishi Kapoor.

Expressing her excitement, the 'Mili' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Halloweeeeeny (Ghost emoji) had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr (Snake, white heart and sparkles emoticons)."

"So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they’re spooky, sometimes they’re funny, and sometimes it’s a tribute (red heart emoji)

And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! (Teary eyes and white heart emoji) Got a little help from (Shushing Face, Winking Face and lipstick emojis) for the lewk," Janhvi added.

Kushi had reacted to the post with "You have won Halloween."

The younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Kushi made her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies' in 2023. She later starred in 'Loveyapa' and 'Nadaaniyan' in 2025.

--IANS

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