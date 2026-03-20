Orleans Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma upsets sixth seed to reach semifinals

Orleans (France), March 20 (IANS) India’s Tanvi Sharma produced a strong performance to reach the semifinals of the Orleans Masters 2026 on Friday, the young shuttler defeating sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in straight games, 21-14, 21-14, in a 43-minute encounter.

She will next face a tough challenge against fifth seed and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals, as she eyes her second final appearance at a BWF Super 300 event.

India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited the Orleans Masters 2026 after losing to the third-seeded Indonesian pair in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Thursday, Tanvi and the men’s doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered strong performances to advance on Day 2.

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India Round of 16 clash. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further in the tournament.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

Also, in the first round, Aalarshi Kashyap lost to Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, ranked 33rd in the world, in straight games.

In the mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will take on top seeds T Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France on Court 1, while India's eighth-seeded Ayush Shetty will play Yudai Okimoto of Japan in a men's singles Round of 16 clash.

Tanvi Sharma was part of the Indian team that participated in the Badminton Asia Team Championships at Qingdao, China. India's campaign came to an end after the women's team lost 0-3 against favourites China in the quarterfinals.

World junior championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma played a key role in India's victory over Myanmar in the Badminton Asia Team Championships at Qingdao, defeating Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16 in the first singles.

--IANS

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