September 15, 2025 7:11 PM हिंदी

Orla Prendergast wins ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Orla Prendergast wins ICC Women's Player of the Month award (Credit: Ireland Women's Cricket/X)

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) Ireland’s premier all-rounder Orla Prendergast has been adjudged as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August 2025.

Prendergast, 23, edged out stern competition from Netherlands all-round counterpart Iris Zwilling and Pakistan wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali to claim the honour.

Prendergast, who dominated the T20I series against Pakistan in August, was thrilled to have claimed the monthly honour.

"I’m delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me. I’d also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins," she said.

"The T20I series win against Pakistan was the highlight of the summer. Additionally, we had a brilliant series T20i and ODI win against Zimbabwe and completed a clean sweep at the European T20 Qualifiers. We’ll be looking to build on these performances into our winter series and the Global T20 qualifiers in January."

Prendergast made special mention of the work the ICC have done to strengthen the profile of women's cricket in recent times.

"Personally, though, this Award means a lot and further validates the decision I made five years ago to pursue cricket as a career," she added.

"When I was growing up, that wasn't an option. But today, a young girl is able to see women's cricket being played live, on TV or online. Visibility is so important in growing interest and participation in the sport, and equally, Awards like this one help to reinforce that growing status of the women's game globally. So, I'd like to thank the ICC for continuing to back women's cricket and raise the profile of women cricketers around the world."

