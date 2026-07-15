July 15, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

Oriental Hotels Q1 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 5.3 crore

Oriental Hotels Q1 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 5.3 crore

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Hospitality firm Oriental Hotels Limited (OHL) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27.

The hospitality company's net profit stood at Rs 5.3 crore in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 6.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 111 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 108 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Investors reacted negatively to the results, with Oriental Hotels' shares falling nearly 6 per cent after the earnings announcement.

The stock slipped to as low as Rs 125 during the trading session before recovering some of the losses.

It was trading around Rs 126.10, down close to 6 per cent, after the results were announced. Earlier in the day, the stock had touched an intra-day high of Rs 136.40.

However, at the closing bell, the shares were at Rs 130.60, down by Rs 2.85 or 2.14 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The stock remains below its 52-week high of Rs 169, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 80.50. Oriental Hotels currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 2,311 crore.

Commenting on the results, Pramod Ranjan, Managing Director & CEO, Oriental Hotels Limited, said that OHL in the first quarter of FY2027 reported a steady performance with a EBITDA of Rs 26.6 crores.

“With extensive asset enhancement initiatives across the OHL portfolio and continued strength in domestic demand, the company is well-positioned to deliver a sustained performance in the quarters ahead,” he added.

Oriental Hotels Limited (OHL) is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

The company has seven hotels -- Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore; Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

India-UK FTA to give major boost to gems, jewellery exports: Industry leaders

India-UK FTA to give major boost to gems, jewellery exports: Industry leaders

MEA Secretary signs condolence book at Qatari Embassy

MEA Secretary signs condolence book at Qatari Embassy

'Reenergising reading': Amrita Tripathi's jump from writing books to acing publishing

'Reenergising reading': Amrita Tripathi's jump from writing books to acing publishing

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar discusses startups, connectivity and green shipping cooperation between India and Europe

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar discusses startups, connectivity and green shipping cooperation between India and Europe

Devajit Saikia to head ICC Governance Committee, Mauritius inducted as 111th member at Annual Conference

Saikia to head ICC Governance Committee, Mauritius inducted as 111th member at Annual Conference

Govt invites bids for giga-scale ACC battery manufacturing facilities with 10 GWh capacity

Govt invites bids for giga-scale ACC battery manufacturing facilities with 10 GWh capacity

India registers rise in employment in June

India registers rise in employment in June

Piyush Goyal, Maros Sefcovic review progress on India-EU FTA implementation

Piyush Goyal, Maros Sefcovic review progress on India-EU FTA implementation

‘The team is very motivated,’ says coach Sjoerd Marijne as India women begin preparations for Hockey World Cup to be played in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15.

‘The team is very motivated,’ says coach Marijne as India women begin Hockey World Cup preparations

India's electronics production grows seven-fold in a decade, creates 25 lakh jobs: IT Ministry

India's electronics production grows seven-fold in a decade, creates 25 lakh jobs: MeitY