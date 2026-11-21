Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) The issue of employment for nearly 4,000 healthcare workers who served on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh has once again come into focus.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging the state government to re-employ these workers and formulate a policy for their absorption into government healthcare institutions.

In his letter, Singhar highlighted the contribution of doctors, AYUSH practitioners, staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) who worked relentlessly during the pandemic.

For nearly two years, these healthcare professionals played a critical role in sustaining the state's health system, often risking their own lives while treating infected patients and ensuring uninterrupted medical services during one of the most challenging public health crises in recent history, he pointed out in his letter.

Despite their dedicated service, their contracts were terminated after the pandemic subsided, leaving thousands of trained and experienced healthcare personnel without employment, he said.

According to Singhar, many of these workers are now struggling to secure jobs and are demanding a stable future after having served the state during its time of greatest need.

The Leader of Opposition questioned why the government has failed to utilise this experienced workforce when thousands of posts remain vacant across government hospitals and healthcare facilities.

He pointed out that positions for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory technicians are lying vacant in various institutions, adversely affecting healthcare delivery in many parts of the state.

“On the one hand, government hospitals face a shortage of healthcare personnel, while on the other, trained professionals who proved their capability during the COVID crisis are forced to protest for employment,” Singhar said, describing the situation as a clear contradiction in policy and administration.

The issue has gained further attention as approximately 4,000 former COVID health workers have been staging protests in Bhopal for several days, seeking re-employment and job security.

Singhar urged the government to take a humanitarian and practical approach towards their demands.

In his communication to the Chief Minister, he called for a comprehensive policy based on the qualifications, training and experience of those who served during the pandemic.

--IANS

sktr/dan