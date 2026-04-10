Political slugfest: Oppn targets BJP, Owaisi after AIMIM snaps ties with AJUP; NDA dismisses charges

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The political row over the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrawing its alliance with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) intensified on Friday, with leaders across party lines trading sharp accusations and counter-allegations.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that recent revelations, including a purported video and claims of a Rs 1,000 crore deal, have exposed what he described as the “real conduct, character, and face” of the BJP.

“They seek votes by dividing people and regional parties on the basis of caste and religion. Asaduddin Owaisi has always helped the BJP,” Tiwari said.

Taking a dig at Owaisi he added, “Humayun is like a younger brother—now let’s see when the elder brother’s video comes out. These are like brothers separated at the Mela. Knowingly or unknowingly, Owaisi does things that end up benefiting the BJP.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, said the split would ultimately benefit the BJP. “Owaisi adopts such tactics for this purpose. He is a learned person and a barrister, so he should exercise restraint,” Raut said, urging Opposition unity against the BJP.

“Your enemy is the BJP; the BJP is the enemy of the country. If you consider yourself a patriot, you should not engage in any political moves that might help the BJP,” he added.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Udaiveer Singh, launched a broader attack on the BJP-led government, claiming that forces opposing the Constitution and democracy were in power. He also backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she was the only leader capable of defeating the BJP and had “saved Bengal”.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh downplayed the controversy surrounding AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, questioning the credibility of the allegations. “Who made this video? Who will give Rs 1,000 crore to Humayun Kabir? He has no relevance, holds no ground in politics, so there is no point in such propaganda,” Ghosh said.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised both AIMIM and the Trinamool Congress, accusing them of indulging in “appeasement politics”. She said the NDA alone focusses on development and claimed that the situation in West Bengal was marked by fear.

Adding to the BJP’s defence, party spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo rejected the allegations outright and suggested possible misuse of technology. “It seems clear to us that Humayun Kabir is very close to Mamata Banerjee and is working as her B-team. The video that has gone viral today—it is hard to say, with AI technology, who can make whom say what,” he said.

He further termed the allegations “completely baseless” and asserted that the party would pursue legal action.

The controversy erupted after AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, announced its decision to withdraw from its alliance with AJUP, after the Trinamool Congress on Thursday released a purported video allegedly showing Kabir in a conversation implying links with political figures. This triggered a fresh political slugfest ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

While Opposition parties accused Owaisi of indirectly aiding the BJP, the BJP dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

--IANS

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