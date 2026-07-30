Oppn raises concerns over passage of Vande Mataram Bill that criminalises insult to national song

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Opposition parties on Thursday expressed concerns after the Parliament passed the bill that criminalises insult to the national song, 'Vande Mataram', calling it an attempt to "polarise" the country.

After the Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with a voice vote, setting the stage for bringing the Vande Mataram on the same footing as the National Anthem – 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Following the passage of the bill, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi contended that making it a criminal offence if all six stanzas of the national song are not sung, "goes against national interests and is an attempt to polarise the country".

She further expressed concern that making Vande Mataram mandatory "will reduce the importance of the state songs".

"In many states, such as Tamil Nadu, we have a state song. For over 50 years, we have been singing our state song as the first song. Today, many state songs will be pushed to the third place; this will hurt the sentiments of the people in our state," Kanimozhi told IANS during an interaction within the Parliament premises.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said: "The manner in which it was passed was not appropriate. Everyone should have been taken into confidence, including the Opposition."

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq emphasised that the sentiments and concerns of the country's Muslim population cannot be ignored.

"Through this Bill, the government wants to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. I want to ask the Hindu community what this Bill will achieve. It will not provide jobs to their children, end corruption, reduce inflation, or solve issues like NEET. It is only an attempt to divert attention from the real issues," he told IANS while clarifying that the community has objection only to certain words in the national song which are "in conflict with our religious beliefs".

"That is why we cannot sing it," he added.

Referring to the Supreme Court's judgement in the Bijoe Emmanuel versus State of Kerala case, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said: "Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution say that your love for India is not determined by whether or not you sing a song."

Articles 19 and 25 of the Indian Constitution protect personal liberty and freedom of conscience, which the Supreme Court of India affirmed in the landmark case.

Further referring to the Preamble, Owaisi said: "It speaks of liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship. How can you compel someone to worship a deity? What about people who follow Sikhism or those who are atheists? Such actions are being taken because they (BJP-led Centre) want to turn this country into a Hindu Rashtra."

--IANS

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