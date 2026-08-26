August 26, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

‘Operation Tral’ teaser offers a high-impact glimpse into Jayasurya’s high-stakes NIA mission!

‘Operation Tral’ teaser offers a high-impact glimpse into Jayasurya’s high-stakes NIA mission! (Photo: Goodwill Entertainments/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 26(IANS) The makers of director Ratheesh Vega’s pan-Indian investigative action thriller 'Operation Tral', featuring actor Jayasurya in the lead, on Wednesday, released a gripping teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its Instagram page, Goodwill Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Not every operation earns a headline. Not every soldier asks for one. This one begins now. OPERATION TRAL - Teaser out now. Inspired by the missions fought far from the spotlight - for a nation that never finds out."

The teaser has been released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, offering audiences across languages a brief yet high-impact look into the dangerous mission at the heart of the film.

Frontlined by Jayasurya as an NIA officer, the teaser offers a glimpse into a high-stakes world where investigation and national security converge.

The teaser packs considerable intrigue, introducing the central mystery at the heart of 'Operation Tral' while offering glimpses of its expansive world, tense atmosphere and high-stakes narrative. Rather than revealing too much, the sharply cut visual sets the plot in motion, leaving audiences with questions about the incident, the investigation and what lies behind it.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Tral' is set against the backdrop of a fatal convoy ambush in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir, and follows a NIA officer tasked with investigating the incident. As the investigation unfolds, the film delves into the complex world of investigative operations, uncovering layers of danger, conspiracy and unanswered questions. The teaser establishes the film as an investigative thriller where the pursuit of truth becomes a mission fraught with risk.

At the centre of this world is Jayasurya, who plays the role of an NIA officer navigating an investigation that takes him deep into the circumstances surrounding the Kashmir convoy attack. The role presents the actor in an intense and action-driven avatar, anchoring a narrative that moves between investigation, intelligence operations and high-stakes action.

The scale of Operation Tral is further reflected in its extensive production, with the film shot across Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. Designed as a pan-Indian thriller, the film is gearing up for a worldwide release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, taking its story of intelligence and investigation to audiences across languages and regions.

Operation Tral also marks the directorial debut of acclaimed music composer Ratheesh Vega, who has taken on multiple creative responsibilities on the project. Along with writing and directing the film, Ratheesh Vega has composed its music and background score, bringing together the film’s narrative and musical worlds.

Jayasurya leads an ensemble cast featuring Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty, Anson Paul and Sirajudheen, alongside Bollywood actors including Vikram Kochhar, Yash Pal Gera, Mir Sarwar, Chandan Bisht, Hansika Jangid, Vaani Dogra, Jai Thakore, Vijay Trivedi and Manhar Singh Trivia.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, with Sunimol Joby as co-producer, Operation Tral features cinematography by Najose and editing by Shafeeque V.B.

--IANS

mkr/

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